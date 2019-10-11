A recent report from the website Security Baron found that cities including Florence, Sahuarita and Somerton were among the safest in the state.

But on the other end of the spectrum is Tolleson, and residents in the city disagreed with the report's findings.

According to the report, there are 9.33 violent crimes per every 1,000 people and 106.05 property crimes per every 1,000 people.

Florence, the No. 1 city on the list, only had 0.74 violent crimes and 4.8 property crimes per every 1,000 people.

Christopher Hernandez grew up in Tolleson and says he loves his neighborhood and the surrounding area.

"It's great," Hernandez said.

"You know everyone knows each other here, a lot of long time residents, especially in this little community here."

Wayne Booher, the chief of the Tolleson Police Department, also disagreed with the report.

"If you factor in a population of 20- to 25-thousand, which is more accurate of what we serve, that's puts (us) around three crimes per thousand and actually, below the national average," Booher said.

The report from Security Baron ranked the cities based on crime rates and median income.