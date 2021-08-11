These three Arizona specialty license plates were the most popular this year

More than $3 million was spent by Arizonans on these three license plates.

PHOENIX — Three specialty license plates have made it to the top of Arizona's pride list as residents have spent more than $3 million on the trio.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said specialty plates for Veterans, first responders and the Cardinals are the top three favorites for residents over the past year.

From July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the three plates topped $1 million each, ADOT said.

“Specialty plates are a great way for Arizonans to show off their interests, experiences, sports fandom or school pride,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a news release. “Even better, every person who requests a specialty plate is raising money for charities in Arizona.”

In total, specialty plates generated $10.7 million in revenue over a year, helping charities throughout Arizona.

The Veterans specialty plate rang supreme as the most popular, bringing in more than $1.8 million for programs supported by the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services.

There are more than 60 specialty plates to choose from, with more potentially being added later in the year, and each one benefits a non-profit or charity in the state.

