PHOENIX — Firefighters from multiple departments are in Mesa this weekend for annual state-sponsored training. They are focused on everything from extrication to parking — all in an effort to save lives.

The extrication training focuses on making sure when firefighters arrive to a scene, they doing a full 360, count passengers, account for leaks and develop a plan ASAP. For some from more rural areas, some of the instruction is not available through their own departments.

“We get training here and there, but it’s not a whole lot,” said Julian Ortega, a trainee.

Believe it or not, there is a science behind operating a hose. Firefighters there are learning the importance of staying low.

“You have better visibility, you have better search and rescue techniques. And you actually have a better advantage and angle when you’re spraying into the fire,” said Tammy Goff, a captain and paramedic.

Trainees also took turns getting in and out of buildings as safe as possible. The scene is meant to mimic a hostile fire event. Finally, on the other side of the facility, firefighters are trained to drive as parallel parking these trucks take next level skill.

Tristan Westmoreland, an engineer, said, “We got a lot going on, cars all around us, people that wanna watch, people that are running away from whatever the event is. And so we have to be able to maneuver the apparatus. Get it into the appropriate position so it can be most effective.”

The training started Thursday and goes until the end of the weekend.

