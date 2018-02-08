PHOENIX - Several new laws passed by the Arizona State Legislature in 2018 go into effect on Friday.

They include:

Mandated recess

Kindergarten through third grade classes will be required to provide two recess periods per day. Advocates of the law say it will curb the trend of schools offering less time for recreation to children

New car registration fees

Drivers could take a hit with a new car registration fee. They will equal an additional $18-$24 price tag to vehicle registration in Arizona. The fee is expected to generate about $150 million per year more in revenues for highway patrol funding.

No fake service animals allowed

It will be illegal to misrepresent a pet as a service animal in businesses. Violators will face fines of up to $250. Opponents of the measure say it may be difficult to enforce and some worry it could cause uncomfortable situations for individuals with disabilities.

Marriage minimum age

The minimum age for marriage will officially be 15 years old. Children 16-17 years-old will also need a parent's consent in most cases. The most prominent cases involving child brides date back to the early 2000s, when state law enforcement began cracking down on forced marriages in Colorado City.

Stricter regulations for photo radar

Law enforcement must review evidence from photo radar cameras before a ticket can be issued. The new law is expected to lessen the chance of error or fraud. Critics of photo radar have alleged private photo radar companies of having too much control over the process.

