There will soon be 2 new quirky messages displayed above Arizona highways

PHOENIX — There will soon be two new additions to those quirky messages that you see on signs above Arizona highways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Tuesday that two messages were picked as winners of the department's "Safety Message Contest."

This year's winning signs were "Red Fish, Blue Fish, Speeding's Foolish" and "Signal And Ready To Mingle."

They were written by a mystery person and a husband-and-wife team of a hero hiker and a kindergarten teacher.

More than 5,500 votes were cast by the public, the department said. More than 4,000 messages were submitted to the contest this year.

The identity of the person who wrote the “signal and ready to mingle” message is unknown. Scott and Paula Cullymore from Mesa wrote the Seuss-ian “red fish, blue fish, speeding’s foolish” message.

“It was almost to the deadline and I asked my wife, who’s a kindergarten teacher, if she had any ideas,” Scott said in a statement released by the department.

“She said, ‘This week is Dr. Seuss Week,’ and that’s how the message came to be. She gets all the credit.”