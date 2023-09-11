Play 'The Pick' lottery game? Winning $2.4 million ticket sold in Tempe may be yours

PHOENIX — If you recently bought a lottery ticket for "The Pick" game, you may be a new millionaire!
Lottery officials announced Monday that a ticket for "The Pick" worth $2.4 million was sold at a QuikTrip in Tempe near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.
The ticket was sold on Sept. 9, 2023.
But wait, there's more!
A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold on Sept. 8 at a Shell Food Mart near Power and McDowell roads in Mesa. If you didn't have either of these tickets, you still have a shot at the upcoming jackpot.
The estimated jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is $522 million, with an estimated cash value of $252.4 million.
Arizona joined Powerball in 1994 and the state has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets. Here are the previous winning tickets:
- April 27, 2022 - $473.1 million
- April 1, 2017 - $60 million
- Nov. 28, 2012 - $587.5 million
- Dec. 1, 2011 - $95.3 million
- Jan. 27, 2007 - $15 million
- Nov. 1, 2006 - $47.05 million
- Dec. 22, 2004 - $10.3 million
- Jan. 26, 2002 - $95.3 million
- April 15, 2001 - $83.9 million
- Nov. 16, 1996 - $22 million
- April 12, 1995 - $77 million
- March 4, 1995 - $101 million
- April 27, 1994 - $5.2 million
