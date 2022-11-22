Someone bought a $6.9M lottery ticket in Scottsdale. Is it you?

The winning ticket was sold at Fry's Food Store near Hayden and Indian School roads in Scottsdale.

ARIZONA, USA — Someone's holiday season just got a lot brighter. Arizona lottery officials confirmed Tuesday that one lucky player is holding onto a The Pick! ticket worth $6.9 million.

Lottery officials said the player could score Monday's jackpot prize of $6.9M because the jackpot was increased last week by $4.3M due to a previously unclaimed prize.

President of Martinsen Wealth Management Lane Martinsen says to secure the winning ticket. Make photocopies of the ticket and keep it safe in a safety deposit box at a bank and keep it quiet.

“You’re going to need a good accounting firm. You’re going to want to establish a good law firm. You’re going to want to set the right type of trust, and you’re going to want the right investment firm as well,” said Martinsen.

There are two options when receiving the jackpot – annuity or the cash lump sum. There will be a lot of state and federal taxes taken out of the jackpot.

A good team of professionals can help you with what’s in your best interest. Martinsen says you can be patient. According to the Arizona Lottery, you have 180 days to claim your prize.

Martinsen says the winner’s life will change, but it is still important to focus on what’s important.

“Happiness and having a purpose in life and having goals and things you’re working towards is important,” said Martinsen.

