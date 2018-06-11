For the first episode of The Disabled List podcast, Gabe Trujillo chats with singer Whitney Fenimore.

Trujillo was able to sit down with the former contestant from season 13 of “The Voice” this summer and they discussed a variety of topics. Fenimore shared her thoughts on “The Voice,” life on tour and who are some of her favorite artists.

The singer spent some time living in the Valley and Fenimore said Arizona will always have a special place in her heart.

To listen to her chat, use the embedded player below. You can also catch the podcast on other popular services.

LISTEN: Podbean | Stitcher | iTunes

