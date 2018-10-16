A record-breaking Mega Millions prize is up for grabs Tuesday night. But only if you have a ticket, obviously.

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to the $667 million mark early Tuesday morning, surpassing the previous highest jackpot of $656 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were:

3 - 45 - 49 - 61 - 69

Mega Ball: 9

That's a whole lot of money and it could go to one lucky winner in Arizona. The last Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday, but no one claimed the big prize.

The drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Arizona time, and tickets can be purchased up to 15 minutes before the drawing, so the deadline was 7:45 p.m.

The last Mega Millions prize was won on July 24. Eleven California co-workers shared a jackpot of $543 million.

If no one claims the winning number Tuesday, lottery officials say the jackpot will soar to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million.

