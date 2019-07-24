FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — Fire crews are working around the clock to get a handle on the Museum Fire burning just outside Flagstaff.

Throughout town, people are showing their gratitude for their efforts.

"That is who Flagstaff is," Megan Hansen said.

Since Sunday, when the Museum Fire sparked, it's been constant activity at the fire.

"Obviously it's scary and you just hope crews are able to get up there and do their jobs," Kyle Vesely said.

Vesely was just outside of the evacuation zone. Several signs hang near his home showing support.

"It's something special, everyone else is running away, those guys are going there," Vesely said.

People in town have been watching the fire closely.

"I think it was kind of an immediate, 'Oh no' because you could see it right when you pull into town," Mandy Martusciello said.

Martusciello owns Matador Coffee and she's put up a sign of her own outside her job offering a cup of coffee on the house for firefighters.

"Anyway to pay it forward. If you're up here trying to help save our town, we want to, you know, just do something nice back for you," Martusciello said.

They say if they could look a firefighter in the eye and shake their hand, the message would be clear: Thank you.

"For laying down your life every single day so that this town, the city that we love, and the people that we care about can be safe," Hansen said.

"We appreciate you guys, the work you're doing, and putting yourselves in danger and the hard work," Vesely said. "It's certainly not easy being up there."

"Thank you for risking your life to save our forest and keep our community safe, and would you like a cup of coffee?" Martusciello said.

