Thanksgiving weekend DUI arrests down in Arizona compared to 2020

ARIZONA, Texas — Arizona saw a slight decrease in Thanksgiving DUI arrests compared to 2020, according to data released Monday from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

There were 350 people arrested on suspicion of DUI from Wednesday to Saturday of the holiday weekend. That number is down from 358 arrests made last year during the same time period.

The number of extreme DUIs was up, however, with 96 reported this year compared to 79 in 2020. Extreme DUI arrests require a blood alcohol level of at least 0.15.

The average BAC of people arrested was 0.158, an increase from 0.151 reported in 2020.

The 2021 figures show Arizona's officers made five more DUI arrests specifically for drug impairment than they did last year.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

