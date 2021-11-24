x
Arizona

Thanksgiving 2021: Which Valley grocery stores are open

No matter how much you plan for your Thanksgiving meal, there's always something you forget to buy. These Valley stores are open for any last-minute items you need.

ARIZONA, USA — 

No matter how much you plan for your Thanksgiving dinner, there's always something you realize you forgot on the day of. But thankfully, these Valley grocery stores are open to save the day!

Here are the Thanksgiving Day grocery hours:
Fry’s: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Safeway: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Albertsons: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bashas’: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Food City: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
AJ’s: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Whole Foods: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sprouts: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WinCo Foods: Closes at 3 p.m.

Stores that are closed on Thanksgiving:
ALDI
Athleta
AT&T
Banana Republic
Best Buy
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bloomingdale's
Burlington
Costco
Gap
Home Depot
Homegoods
Homesense
JCPenny
Kohl's
Lowe's
Macy's
Marshall's
Old Navy
Petco
Petsmart
REI
Sam's Club
Target
Trader Joe's
T.J. Maxx
Walmart
Ulta Beauty

