Thanksgiving 2021: Which Valley grocery stores are open

No matter how much you plan for your Thanksgiving meal, there's always something you forget to buy. These Valley stores are open for any last-minute items you need.

Stores that are closed on Thanksgiving:

ALDI

Athleta

AT&T

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdale's

Burlington

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

Homegoods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshall's

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty

