Texas man has been missing at Grand Canyon since June

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — National Park Service rangers are reducing their search for a Texas man who has been missing at the Grand Canyon since June.

Charles Lyon, 49, was last seen at a Tusayan hotel on June 10, and his car was found the following day near Lipan Point.

Rangers believe Lyon was visiting the park alone. At that time, search and rescue crews scoured the area while helicopters searched for him by air, NPS said.

The search continued for weeks, but NPS said on Wednesday that efforts to find him would now be more limited and focused on community outreach programs.

Lyon is from Tyler, Texas and is described as 6-foot-3, 177 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact authorities at 888-653-0009; online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

According to data collected by the Arizona Daily Sun, more than 600 people have died at the Grand Canyon, most often by accidentally falling off the rim or from environmental factors.

