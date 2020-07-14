Driver in Tesla on autopilot hits DPS cruiser near Benson

A Tesla running on autopilot hit a DPS cruiser that was stopped on the side of the road near Benson.

BENSON, Ariz. — A suspected drunk driver in a Tesla set to autopilot rear-ended a parked DPS cruiser near Benson on Tuesday, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said.

The cruiser was parked on the side of I-10 near Benson working on an unrelated accident, the spokesperson said.

A black Tesla, driven by a 23-year-old California man, then hit the cruiser from behind, sending it into an ambulance that was parked in front of the cruiser.

The cruiser and was empty at the time and the people inside the ambulance were not hurt.

DPS said troopers are investigating the driver for possible DUI.

The driver was hurt, but not badly according to a tweet from DPS.