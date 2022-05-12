Tempe to rename schools with KKK ties; asking for suggestions

In October of 2021, the school district sent letters to parents alerting them to landmarks within the city with ties to the white supremacy group.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous newscast

In a letter to parents Thursday, the Tempe Elementary School District said it is moving forward with plans to rename three schools originally named after members of the Ku Klux Klan, and is accepting suggestions for those new names.

After searching through historical records, officials found that Gililland Middle School, Hudson Elementary School and Laird School were named after members of the Klan.

The district alerted parents in October 2021 when officials learned of the landmarks within the city with ties to the white supremacy group.

The KKK was a white supremacy group that began following the Civil War.

According to the District, the local chapter of the KKK was focused on "anti-Catholic activity, and specifically against Catholic teachers in public schools."

Additionally, the District said that several streets, parks and historic properties were also named after KKK members in Tempe.

Historically, it was not uncommon for members of the KKK to hold respected titles. In the 1920s, the Maricopa County Attorney, Maricopa County sheriff, mayor of Phoenix, mayor of Tempe, Arizona Secretary of State, Arizona State Treasurer all were revealed to be members of the KKK.

History of the names

The Tempe chapter of the Ku Klux Klan was called Butte Klan No. 3.

The following is listed in the memo sent to city officials detailing the history of Butte Klan memberships among former city leaders:

Laird School is named after Hugh E. Laird. He was mayor of Tempe for 14 years, served in the state legislature, and owned the Laird and Dines Pharmacy in downtown Tempe with his family. In 1952 the Laird family subdivided their cotton farm for housing. Hugh Laird named some of the streets after his grandchildren, including Laird Street for his grandchildren Laird Simpson and Hugh E. Laird II. Hugh Laird’s brother William Laird was also a member of the Butte Klan

Gililland School is named for Clyde Harlan Gilliland. He was on the Tempe City Council for 30 years, including one year as mayor from 1960 to 1961. He was also a member and president of the Tempe Elementary School District 3 Board, President of the Tempe Rotary Club, and a member of the Tempe Volunteer Fire Department.

Hudson Park, Hudson School, Hudson Drive and the Hudson Manor neighborhood are all named in part or whole for Estmer W. Hudson. He is known for developing Pima Cotton, which became a major crop in Arizona’s cotton industry.

Redden Park is named after the Redden family. Two members of the family, Byron A. Redden and Lowell E. Redden, were in the Butte Klan. Byron was the most prominent member of the family – he worked for the Tempe Canal Company and was a member of the Tempe Union High School District Board.

Recently, changes have been made throughout the Valley and across the nation to remove names or monuments related to the Confederacy and other symbols associated with racism.

In July 2020, the United Daughters of the Confederacy removed two monuments from state property to private property. And in November 2020, two controversial street names were changed.

How to submit a name suggestion:

The District said they are currently accepting name recommendations for each of the three schools.

The District said it will consider names derived from significant geographic locations or events of community significance, as well as worthy individuals who have made unique contributions to the District.

Name recommendations will be accepted in the following ways:

Policy FF Name Recommendation Form - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PolicyFF. You will be able to submit up to five name recommendations on this form. You may only complete this form once.

Phone at (480) 730-7406

Mail sent to:

Superintendent's Office

3205 S. Rural Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85282

If you have any questions, please contact info@tempeschools.org or call (480) 730-7406.

Up to Speed