Man to be reunited with wallet lost decades ago in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — It all began with a trip to the attic. Carlos Verin was replacing his insulation Wednesday when workers found a wallet clogging one of their tools.



Inside the wallet, Carlos Varin found a Marcos de Niza student ID for Marvin Miller from the 1973-74 school year.



“It’s like a picture. Like a snapshot of his life,” Varin said.



The wallet was filled with moments frozen in time, pictures of family, a karate card, a bus pass, and more.



A piece of personal history that Carlos wanted to return, so he posted pictures of the wallet on social media.



12 News saw the post and started doing some sleuthing to get in contact with Marvin Miller.



“Yep, I'm old," Miller said. “I just can't believe it. I’m totally shocked."



Marvin moved out of state years ago but still makes occasional trips to Arizona. He remembers losing his wallet while working for his dad in the middle of the summer.



He said the heat in the attic was sweltering, and he did not realize he had left his wallet behind until he got down.



“There was no way I was going back up there,” Miller said.



The wallet comes from a different time. In 1973, Marcos De Niza was still a brand new high school on the outer edge of the Valley.



“When we moved into that house, there wasn’t really nothing beyond Baseline,” Miller said.



Miller was part of the first graduating class to spend all four years at Marcos De Niza.