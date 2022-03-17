Tempe company paying up to $1,200 a month for samples of your poop

Researchers believe the answer to treating serious illnesses may lie in certain people’s stools.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A research company in Tempe is willing to pay you for, well, your poop.

Researchers believe the answer to treating serious illnesses may lie in certain people's stools.

"People laugh that's the first thing... you want me to do what?!"

Jenni Starr with Seres Therapeutics said GoodNature in Tempe will pay $25 to $75 per "sample."

"Up to $1,200 dollars per month," said Starr.

But why? GoodNature and their parent company Seres Therapeutical believe the bacteria in healthy people's stools can help treat a condition called Clostridioides difficile -- also known as C.diff.

Dr. Andrew Carroll said C.diff is usually a result of antibiotics killing good bacteria in your gut, allowing the harmful bacteria that causes C.diff to multiply, causing extreme diarrhea.

And the disease can be challenging to treat.

"it can be very serious because it can be deadly in some cases people you just can't get it under control, said Carroll.

"C.diff is only susceptible to a few antibiotics. And if they are ineffective, we have very few tools to fight off the infection," Carroll added.

Seres Therapeutics hopes the bacteria from healthy people can help out. They are developing an oral microbiome therapy to treat the disease. The therapy is reliant on getting the “good” bacteria from healthy people.

So to qualify for the cash, you need to be 18-50, healthy, be able to provide samples multiple times a week, and meet other health requirements.

"It's a novel thought. If it works, that would be great. But it is going to take a lot of experimentation and quite a bit of collection," Carroll said.

The company is located in Tempe, within walking distance of Arizona State University's campus.

Seres is hoping to attract the right people with a little bit of cash.

"We hope to be a spot that everyone wants to come by, sit, and use the bathroom. Why not?" said Starr.

Their product is still awaiting FDA approval. GoodNature will be open on Friday and expect to see at least 40 people next week.

