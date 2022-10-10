PCSO: 2 teens killed in head-on crash near Coolidge

The fatal crash occurred Monday afternoon near State Route 87 and Baptist Church Road, west of Coolidge.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Investigators in Pinal County are trying to determine the cause of a head-on collision Monday afternoon that killed two teenagers.

At about 4 p.m., a woman's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a moving truck near State Route 87 and Baptist Church Road. Two teenagers riding as passengers in the woman's car died in the crash.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said another truck traveling behind the moving truck was also involved in the collision.

The woman driving the first vehicle was transported to the hospital. Occupants in the trucks sustained minor injuries, PCSO said.

It is unknown whether impairment was a factor in causing the collision and PCSO is continuing to investigate the incident.

Identities of the deceased juveniles were not disclosed.

