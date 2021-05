The truck hit an embankment at high speed, ejecting a 14-year-old riding in the bed.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A teenage boy was injured while riding in the back of an off-roading truck, and Yavapai County deputies arrested the driver.

Deputies were tipped off about video from last month allegedly showing 38-year-old Quintin Causey driving a truck near Bagdad.

The truck hit an embankment at high speed, ejecting a 14-year-old riding in the bed. The teen suffered a large cut and a concussion.

He is expected to recover.