17-year-old motorcyclist dies in Arizona crash

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car Sunday afternoon on Sandario Road

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A 17-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by a car in Pima County.

The teenager was driving north on Sandario Road before he was hit by a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was attempting to turn left onto Desert Wren Drive, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's department said the 42-year-old driver of the Trailblazer was arrested for allegedly "causing death by a moving violation." The collision still remains under investigation.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.