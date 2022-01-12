Tucson teenager accused of fatally stabbing his mom

Police said the teenager and his 60-year-old mom apparently got into an argument before the stabbing occurred Tuesday night.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson said a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his mother.

They said the teenager and his 60-year-old mom apparently got into an argument before the stabbing occurred Tuesday night.

The wounded woman went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help and the neighbor called 911.

Police said the woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died. Her name wasn't immediately available.

Police said the teen was arrested and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The name of the boy was being withheld because of his age.

