SAHUARITA, Ariz. – A teenage juvenile has been arrested in connection to the social media threats made towards 3 schools, Sahuarita Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning.

Police say the teenager was charged with both felony and misdemeanor charges of making a terrorist threat, interference/disruption of an educational institution and use of an electronic device to threaten.

The threats were made via social media over the weekend. Police say they included a cartoon style picture with threats about shooting up a school, pictures of actual firearms, and statements about shooting hundreds of students.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police believe there are two separate threats directed towards multiple Sahuarita Unified School District schools. According to SPD, this arrest is in connection to the second case, involving a picture of actual firearms and comments about shooting hundreds of students.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, district officials and law enforcement investigated a threat on three SUSD schools – Sahuarita High School, Walden Grove High School and Anza Trail School – after the threat was posted on social media Monday morning. School officials made the decision to close all schools in the district after another threat was posted on social media at 4:30 p.m.

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

The department says further investigation will continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD tip line at 344-7847.