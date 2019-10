TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tanque Verde High School instructor was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old William Rumer Yaw, a teacher and athletic trainer at Tanque Verde High School, was booked into Pima County Jail Thursday.

Bond has not yet been set, according to PCSD.

Details are limited at this time.