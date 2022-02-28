Swarm of small earthquakes hit central Arizona in February

Multiple earthquakes with magnitudes around 2.5 were recorded in less than two weeks.

ROOSEVELT, Ariz. — Central Arizona was rattled with a cluster of small earthquakes throughout the month of February.

Three earthquakes were recorded near the Theodore Roosevelt Lake in less than two weeks, the Arizona Geology Magazine reported.

The earthquakes ranged in magnitude between 2.5 and 2.6. The ones on Feb. 12 and Feb. 15 had 2.5 magnitudes and one that hit on Feb. 25 had a magnitude of 2.6.

Even smaller earthquakes with magnitudes between 1.0 and 1.5 were also recorded but were too small to be located accurately.

While some may not think of Arizona as being a state prone to quakes, the desert land is acceptable to ground-shaking from time to time.

University of Arizona's state geological survey said the southwestern and northwestern corners of the state experience more earthquakes than the central or eastern part of the state but large magnitude earthquakes that occur in neighboring states such as California and Nevada can also put Arizonans and their property at risk.

