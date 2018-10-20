PHOENIX — Authorities arrested a man believed to be the “Wiggin’ Out Bandit” Thursday.

Raymar Arthur, 31, is suspected of robbing 10 banks and attempting to rob three more between March 27 and Oct. 4 of this year.

He was taken into custody without incident at his home in Maricopa, Arizona, the FBI said.

The nickname, “Wiggin’ Out Bandit,” came from the various wigs that were worn during the robberies.

The FBI said during the robberies, the suspect demanded money or presented tellers with a demand note, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was physically injured in the robberies.

An anonymous tip from the public led investigators to the suspect, according to the FBI. If deemed applicable, reward payments will be made after the investigation.

