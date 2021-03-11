Suspected terrorist caught at Yuma border

Border patrol officials said the man was found to have ties with several Yemeni suspects of interest.

YUMA, Ariz. — Border patrol agents arrested a man they suspect is a terrorist at the Yuma border Thursday night.

The United States Border Patrol said the potential terrorist illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico near the Yuma Sector.

The migrant is a 21-year-old man from Saudi Arabia. Officials said the man is linked to several Yemeni suspects of interest. The man was also caught while wearing a jacket from the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which is in New York.

Border Patrol has not disclosed the man's identity.

The Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps said they have never been affiliated with the man and they do not know how he obtained a discontinued style of one of their jackets.

"We are in the process of investigating this. We again assure the public that we have no affiliation or knowledge of this individual," the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps wrote in a Facebook post.

The man is being processed for an expedited removal from the U.S.

