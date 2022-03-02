Suspected impaired driver causes deadly crash in North Phoenix, police say

The incident happened near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue around 10:30 a.m., police said.

PHOENIX — Police said a man suspected of driving while impaired may be to blame for a deadly crash in North Phoenix Wednesday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue around 10:30 a.m. to investigate a collision in the area.

Officials said a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed, southbound on North Cave Creek Road when it hit the back of a sedan driven by 80-year-old Terence Quinlan.

Police said Quinlan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said preliminary information suggests he may have been impaired.

Phoenix police said the investigation is ongoing.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

