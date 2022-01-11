County attorney charges man accused of firing at Phoenix police officers

The incident led to officers caught on video kicking and hitting the suspect.

PHOENIX — Days after a video showing two Valley officers hitting a suspect leading to them being placed on leave, the suspect in the video has been charged by the county attorney.

Harry Denman, 38, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and other charges stemming from an altercation last Thursday at a QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Court records show he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said the officers told Denman they were on a call and needed to leave. The officers were pulling out of the parking lot when police said Denman pulled a handgun and fired two rounds at the officers' patrol car. Police said one bullet hit the ground, and the second hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side.

Documents 12News obtained claim a witness told investigators that the suspect fired the shots to try and get the officers' attention for help.

It ended with a video showing the two officers hitting and kicking Denman while he was on the ground. At one point, the video shows him getting kicked by one of the officers while he is handcuffed.

12News also received documents revealing Denman has experienced several run-ins with law enforcement over the years.

One back in 2007 said Denman used a fake $50 bill at Fiesta Mall. An off-duty security officer tried to stop Denman when it said he pulled out a gun pointed it at the officer, and said, "You think this is a game?" He later pleaded guilty to the two charges of aggravated assault he faced.

Denman's next court appearance in this latest case is scheduled for November 3.

