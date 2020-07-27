Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Mohave County

Police responded to a call which lead to a shooting between the suspect and officers, officials said.

CANE BEDS, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division is investigating a shooting between a suspect and officers on July 25.

Mohave County dispatch received a call about a weapons offense on Saturday and requested the help of Colorado City Marshal's Office due to the nature of the call.

The Marshal's Office officers arrived on the scene first and the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Martin Lanard Black, pointed a firearm at them, police said. One officer fired a round at the suspect and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the officers or other community members were injured. As no Mohave County Sheriff's officers were not on the scene at the time of the shooting, they have been requested to investigate the incident, police said.

Black has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault on an officer. All are felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.