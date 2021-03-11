Suspect in New Jersey double homicide arrested in Arizona

The U.S. Marshals Service said members of an agency task force arrested Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez on Wednesday at a Tucson apartment complex.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities said a 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona.

The U.S. Marshals Service said members of an agency task force arrested Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez on Wednesday at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog.

A Marshals Service statement said Vilorio-Jaquez was sought on a Nov. 3 arrest warrant issued in Trenton in Mercer County where Vilorio-Jazquez is accused of first-degree murder in Oct. 29 shootings of two people.

Vilorio-Jaquez was jailed while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey. It's not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

12 News on YouTube