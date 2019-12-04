A person was taken into custody after a pursuit on Interstate 17 Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the pursuit started on southbound I-17 near Cordes Lakes. They did not say why authorities were chasing the suspect.

In an attempt to catch the suspect driver, law enforcement threw stop spikes onto the freeway in a PIT maneuver, which caused the driver to crash near Daisy Mountain.

The crash stopped all traffic on northbound I-17 for about an hour.

The suspect was taken into custody after the crash.