The father of a child authorities have been looking for over the past week may have been seen at a gas station in Williams, Ariz., but the Department of Public Safety now says that sighting was not confirmed.

According to DPS Tuesday morning, a citizen reported seeing 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III early in the morning. Hetrick is the biological father of 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield.

The two were spotted in the Holbrook area last week which launched the Arizona Amber Alert for the child.

West Virginia State Police are looking for Gracelynn who is a white female, with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3'0 and weighs 35 pounds.

She was last seen on July 6 in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Police believe she is with Hetrick. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'9 and 140 pounds.

The car they are looking for is a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia plates. The license plate number is 1TH163.

The Amber Alert was issued at around 9:45 a.m. out of Navajo County last Tuesday.