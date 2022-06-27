Suspect 'down' after shooting involving Phoenix police, officials say

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a "suspect is down" after a shooting involving Phoenix police happened Monday evening.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

Traffic restrictions are in place, so commuters are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

@PhoenixPolice are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of 52nd Street and Thomas Road. Suspect is down. PIO on the way to scene. Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/D6X48e48dk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 28, 2022

