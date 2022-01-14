Suspect detained for shooting at cars on SR-87, police say

PAYSON, Ariz. — A section of State Route 87 near Payson shut down Friday after a suspected shooter was taken into custody by law enforcement.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a suspect accused of shooting at vehicles on the highway was detained after hitting two cars. DPS said no injuries were reported.
The suspect's identity was not disclosed by DPS.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said SR-87 briefly closed in both directions near milepost 263 but has recently reopened.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said