Suspect detained for shooting at cars on SR-87, police say

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of shooting at cars on State Route 87 near Payson. No injuries were reported.

PAYSON, Ariz. — A section of State Route 87 near Payson shut down Friday after a suspected shooter was taken into custody by law enforcement.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a suspect accused of shooting at vehicles on the highway was detained after hitting two cars. DPS said no injuries were reported.

The suspect's identity was not disclosed by DPS.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said SR-87 briefly closed in both directions near milepost 263 but has recently reopened.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous