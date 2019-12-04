A person was taken into custody after a pursuit on Interstate 17 Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the pursuit started on southbound I-17 near Cordes Lakes. Troopers responded to multiple reports of an erratic driver on the freeway near milepost 257.

According to DPS, callers reported that a gold four-door sedan was weaving all over the freeway.

DPS attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Ryan Begay, on the southbound side of I-17 near Black Canyon City. Begay did not stop and the pursuit began. A PIT maneuver caused the Begay to crash near Daisy Mountain.

Begay was arrested and showed signs of being impaired, DPS said.

According to DPS, Begay was booking on charges of aggravated DUI and unlawful flight.