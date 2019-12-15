SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Surprise police officer was seriously injured in a crash Saturday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

According to DPS, the crash happened around 11:07 p.m. northbound on SR-303 at Waddell Road

DPS says the officer was finishing up a traffic stop in the area when a Hyundai Tucson SUV crashed into the back of the officer's vehicle.

The officer has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, DPS says. The officer was transported to the hospital.

The 50-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

DPS says impairment has not been ruled out in the crash. It is under investigation.