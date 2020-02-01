APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety had a close-up view of a mountainside rescue that happened last week.

DPS said on December 29, their Ranger 1 helicopter rescue crew was called to help rescue a BASE jumper stuck in the Superstition Mountains.

The jumper was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground, hanging from his parachute on a vertical cliff face on the north side of Siphon Draw.

Superstition Fire and Rescue said he was about 300 feet from the top of the mountain and 1,000 feet above the ground.

DPS said their crew was able to extract the jumper, pulling him up 267 feet in the air. Video released Monday shows the rescue from one of the crew member's perspectives.

Once the crew member got to the man, he was able to cut him free and attach him to be hoisted up. You can hear the jumper say "thank you" as he's being lifted.

Superstition Fire and Rescue said the jumper was evaluated after the rescue and no injuries were found.

