Superior to host 2nd annual 'Mural Madness' with Gabriel Ayala

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — The Superior Chamber of Commerce is hosting the second annual "Mural Madness" event this Saturday.

The old mining town has several different murals within its downtown that are open for the public to see.

According to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce, a $5 map can be purchased at 165 W. Main St. in Superior to view all of the murals.

The self-guided walking tour will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, March 19.

Artists will actively work on the town's array of murals as people walk by.

A farmer's market will also take place throughout the morning at the Food Court on Main Street.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., musician Gabriel Ayala will perform a concert at the Besich Park Stage.



Ayala is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and specializes in a style of music he calls "JazzMenco," a fusion of Jazz and Flamenco.

Not only will there be live music and food, but also an art rock scavenger hunt, featuring decorated rocks hidden near each mural. Attendees who find a rock can either keep it or turn it in for a small prize.

According to the press release, "Superior has undergone an incredible resurgence in recent years," adding, "Mural Madness attendees will see refurbished historical buildings, rugged natural beauty from the surrounding mountains, and shops, restaurants and galleries that represent Superior’s budding arts and culinary scene."

