Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Sky Harbor Airport

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled its Super Bowl countdown clock in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — It's hard to believe, but there are only 173 days until Super Bowl LVII comes to Arizona.

And don't worry, if you lose track of time, there's now a countdown clock for that.



The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled its Super Bowl countdown clock in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport Tuesday morning. Terminal 4 serves more than 80% of the airport’s passengers.

“From the moment Super Bowl visitors step off a flight, to their experience throughout our city, and to game day, Phoenix is prepared to showcase the growth of business, the culinary ingenuity of renowned chefs, top entertainment, as well as city-wide innovations embracing medicine, biosciences, and the future of technology,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “As we countdown to the fan experience and big game, I look forward to the lasting impressions and memories delivered to the thousands of people we will host.”

Sky Harbor officials say they expect to welcome more than 150,000 Super Bowl visitors from across the globe for the big game on February 12, 2022.



There will be a total of four clocks around the airport.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

