Sunrise Park Resort ready for start of snowy ski season

GREER, Ariz. — When Mother Nature failed Sunrise Park Resort, they took matters into their own hands. With 10 state-of-the-art snow machines, the ski resort nestled in the White Mountains has been making its own snow.

The lack of precipitation has forced Sunrise Park to push back its opening date to Dec. 10, 2021. Under new management, the park is offering some new features this year.

“We’re going to have brand new menus at all the restaurants and dining options on-site,” said Tyler Schultz, Marketing Director with Sunrise Park Resort. “With more affordable options, healthier options, and just better overall food quality.”

The ticket purchasing experience has also been improved this year. Sunrise Park is now selling tickets online, allowing skiers to purchase their tickets from home.

“Then you’ll be able to pick up your pass on-site. Those are reloadable, so every time you come you can just reload it online and then hop right on the ski lift when you arrive.” Explained Schultz.

With 65 runs spread out between three peaks, Sunrise is Arizona’s largest ski resort. For those who want to enjoy the snow, but don’t want to ski, there are some other activities Sunrise offers.

“We also offer Ski Biking, which is a little bit of a newer sport,” Schultz said. “We have ski bikes for rent and you can learn to ride them here, or you can bring your own up the mountain. We also have snow tubing which is fun for families of every age.”

For all the information you need to ski, check out Sunrise Park Resort’s website: www.sunrise.ski

