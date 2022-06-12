Sun City firefighter dies while on duty, cause of death unknown

SUN CITY, Ariz — The Sun City Fire and Medical Department is mourning one of its own.
The department announced Sunday, that one of their firefighters died in his sleep while on duty at Station 131.
In an email Sunday, the department told 12 News, that they are extremely appreciative of the outpouring of support they have received from fellow firefighters.
Officials said the firefighter's body has been transported to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.
The firefighter is not being identified at this time.
The department said they are finalizing funeral arrangements and more information will be released in the next few days.
