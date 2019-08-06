The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported three drownings in Lake Pleasant during the month of May. That brings the total number of Lake Pleasant deaths to four so far this year.

Peoria Fire & Rescue and MCSO are educating lake-goers about ways to best enjoy our state’s waterways.

1. Wear life jackets while on the water.

“We recommend they use Coast Guard approved life jackets,” said Michael Selmer with Peoria Fire.

2. Watch out for hazards on waterways.

“All of the weather we’ve had up north has caused debris to flow into the Agua Fria and into the lake,” said MCSO Sgt. Benjamin Anderson.

3. Don’t operate vehicles under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“When you’re out here, enjoying yourself, don’t get inhibited with any kinds of drugs or alcohol. Keep a straight mind,” said the Sgt.

4. Educate yourself and others. Know how to swim, operate a watercraft, and spot signs of a swimmer in distress.

“They’re not moving in the water? That’s an obvious sign. They’re flailing and calling for help? That’s an obvious one, too,” Selmer said.

5. Don’t dive into unfamiliar water.

“If you jump into cold water, it lowers your heart rate which in turn makes it difficult to swim,” Selmer said.

6. Know how to respond to rescue someone in need.

“If you can make entry into the water, get your child and have someone call 911. If you’re by yourself, get your child, initiate two minutes of CPR and call 911.”

Lake Pleasant also has life vests available for people to borrow. You can find them at the marina near the entrance of the 10 Lane Boat Ramp.