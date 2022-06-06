Summer of a Million Meals: Five years of helping those in need

The goal is simple: A million meals for those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Summer of a Million Meals provides meals to struggling families during the summer months.

With the rise in inflation and the price at the pump, more and more families across Arizona are turning to food banks to help make ends meet. With children off for the summer, those families no longer have access to the breakfast and lunch programs that are offered during the school year, putting even more strain on parents to keep food on the table.

“Summer of a Million Meals is an effort to restock our shelves for the summer demand that's coming,” said Dave Richins, the President, and CEO of United Food Bank.

United Food Bank partners with food pantries, meal sites, and school programs, as well as hosting mobile pantries and the Help Yourself Co-Op Program, to get meals to those in need.

“It was really exciting to see 12 News and Fry’s and all of our sponsors band together to reach deep into the community to get them involved and to make sure that we got food and money donated to make sure that we kept these shelves stocked,” Richins said.

12 News is celebrating the fifth year of the Summer of a Million Meals campaign with United Food Bank and Fry’s Food Stores. The goal is simple: A million meals for those in need.

“To be able to help provide meals for those in need is something we are very passionate about,” said Pam Giannonatti, with Fry’s Food Stores. “We've been fighting hunger here in Arizona for many, many years and this will help in those efforts.”

Last year, the campaign raised more than $242,000. Through the purchasing power of United Food Bank, a one-dollar donation can provide five meals.

Get the details:

The campaign runs through Sept. 5, 2022

Donate at the register at any Fry’s Food Store or online at AZMillionMeals.org

$1 provides 5 meals

United Food Bank donations qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit

Up to Speed