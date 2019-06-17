PHOENIX — An annual report found Arizona to be one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to the well-being of children.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation published the findings in the 2019 KIDS COUNT Data Book showing trends in child well-being.

While the country as a whole is getting better at providing for children, the study found Arizona is getting worse. The state fell from No. 45 to 46 in the rankings.

Dana Wolfe Naimark, president and CEO of Children’s Action Alliance, said issues like graduation rates, poverty, and public funding all played roles in the study’s findings.

“And this is at a time where we have so many leaders and coalitions and organizations have come together, saying improving graduation rates is a high priority. Yet, we went backwards,” she said. “The hole we have dug ourselves is very deep when we cut education funding in 2009.”

Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman agreed the public education system needs more funding. In a statement to 12 News, she said:

“It is always disheartening to see Arizona rank near the bottom of any list concerning the welfare of children. Additional funding, with a focus on inequities in the system, would go a long way in providing more robust services to those with the greatest need. While federally funded after-school program grants are available to schools with at least 40% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches, these grants can only do so much. We know educational attainment rises when students have what they need to succeed, including stable housing, reliable transportation, and feelings of safety and security. If Arizona is to move from the bottom of lists like this we must to do more collectively to support not only students, but families as a whole."

Wolfe Naimark added community involvement is important. More children graduate if they are involved in after-school activities or feel included.

She recommended parents get together with community members, educators and their local lawmakers to talk about the things they need in order to help their children succeed.

“You’re not alone,” she said. “If you’re seeing it, chances are, another parent it, too.”

You can find more information about the study and resources online at azchildren.org.