Student arrested for threats made at Safford Middle School

The student allegedly stated they wanted to shoot students, plant bombs and assault teachers and staff, authorities say.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — A student was arrested for making threats at Safford Middle School, authorities said.

The Safford school resource officer responded to a report of a student making threatening statements at Safford Middle School. The suspect was identified as a student at the school, the Safford Police Department said.

The suspect told another student that they wanted to shoot students they didn’t like, plant bombs, and assault staff and teachers, authorities said. The threats were communicated via social media.

The school resource officer contacted the suspect and their parent, and then conducted an investigative interview.

The student admitted to making the threats and acknowledged the severity, according to authorities. At the time the threats were made, the student did not have access to any weapons.

The school resource officer, in conjunction with Graham County Juvenile Probation, arrested the suspect. The suspect was charged with making a terrorist threat, false reporting of terrorism, interference with or disruption of an educational institution, and threatening.

The student is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility, police said.

The identity and age of the suspect was not provided by authorities.

