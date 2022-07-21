'We're paying more and getting less than before': Customers frustrated after recent trips to Hurricane Harbor in Glendale

They complained about surprise fees, closed attractions, and difficulty getting cold drinking water.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Families desperate to escape the heat this summer may not get what they expected at a popular water park in the north Valley.

Several customers at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Glendale tell 12News they were frustrated after their recent visit.

They complained about surprise fees, closed attractions, and difficulty getting cold drinking water.

"We're paying more and getting less than before,” said Myle, a mother of two kids.

A representative for Hurricane Harbor said the company is experiencing staffing issues and “welcome feedback” from customers to make improvements.

Hurricane Harbor includes a $20 parking fee and a $15 locker fee

Christina Delacroix brought her kids to Hurricane Harbor for the first time Sunday.

Delacroix’s frustrations began in the parking lot. She was surprised to learn there is a $20 parking fee for one-time guests. The fee is not advertised on Hurricane Harbor’s website front page or in the “plan your visit” section. Instead, the fee is listed in a “One Day Add-Ons section.”

By comparison, Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa does not charge for parking.

Entrance fees were also pricier than Delacroix expected. The adult ticket price at the gate on Sunday was $60.

Discounts advertised on the park’s homepage are for online purchases, but the homepage does not clarify that. Several customers arrived at the park believing the gate price was cheaper. Online discount purchases include a $12 processing fee, which customers also alleged was misleading.

Once inside the park, some guests were also surprised to learn locker fees start at $15.

"It just adds up more and more and more. For this amount of money, we would just stay home at our pool,” Delacroix said.

Locker rental prices at Golfland Sunsplash begin at $8.

Some Hurricane Harbor attractions are closed

On a recent Sunday, two of the park’s main attractions were not operating.

“They (my kids) really wanted to go in the lazy river, and it’s down. They want to go in the wave pool and there’s no waves,” Myle said.

Some guests who spoke with 12News said they’ve noticed major attractions have been closed all summer.

"We've never seen the wave pool open this summer that we've been here,” a season pass holder said.

They want Hurricane Harbor to advertise on its website and phone app if attractions are closed for the day.

“If everything’s closed, we don’t want to load up the van and come,” said one mother of two children, who purchased a season pass.

Golfland Sunsplash also does not advertise on its website which attractions are closed.

Hurricane Harbor said it has staff and supply chain challenges

A representative of Hurricane Harbor said by phone the park is experiencing a staffing shortage. Six Flags would not provide an interview to 12 News. Hurricane Harbor’s manager provided a written statement.

“Guest safety is our focus, and like so many Phoenix businesses, we’re not immune to staffing and supply chain challenges,” said Donald Spiller, General Manager of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix. “We continue to hire throughout the season, placing our primary priority every day on providing the best entertainment value in the region in a safe and enjoyable environment.

Hurricane Harbor’s website does not outline a drinking water policy

Customers also tell 12News that after viewing Hurricane Harbor’s website, they were under the impression they were not allowed to bring their own drinking water. A park entrance sign said no coolers, ice chests, or outside food or beverages are allowed. Exceptions are made if customers purchase a more expensive package.

Making matters worse, three guests told 12News that drinking fountains were either not operational or only produced warm water. The temperature on Sunday reached 110 degrees. Some customers were directed by staff to a café where ice water was available.

“The water is free (at the café), but we had to wait in line for like 40 minutes,” said one guest.

A representative of Hurricane Harbor told 12News that drinking fountains were not broken and are refrigerated. She said guests could bring water bottles into the park and refill them at one of eight water fountains.

2 of 10 Guests at Hurricane Harbor said they were satisfied

Two of the ten people who spoke with 12News on Sunday said they were satisfied with their visit.

Fatima Cole said she takes her young kids to the park every Sunday.

“I love it. I enjoy it,” Cole said.

Season pass holder John Nelson said he’d been disappointed all summer.

"Even the small things are a problem,” Nelson said. “For example, we have with our membership the chance to get free drink refills. We just waited a half hour in line just to get a refill in our containers."

Up to Speed