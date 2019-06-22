PHOENIX - Both directions of State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson have reopened after a brush fire forced the closure early Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced around 9 p.m. that all lanes were reopened.

But there were still expected to be delays.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it started as a vehicle fire and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers heading southeast on SR 188 can only travel within about 1 mile of Roosevelt and SR 88, where a closure is in place because of the Woodbury Fire.

A brush fire on Friday closed I-17 in both directions near Sunset Point. That freeway has since reopened in both directions.

