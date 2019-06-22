PHOENIX - A portion of State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson has reopened after a brush fire forced the closure early Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of the highway reopened, but there was no estimated reopening time for the southbound lanes.

SR 87 southbound was closed at SR 188 south of Payson. Drivers will be able to turn around at SR 188, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it started as a vehicle fire and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers heading southeast on SR 188 can only travel within about 1 mile of Roosevelt and SR 88, where a closure is in place because of the Woodbury Fire.

RELATED: Woodbury Fire burning nearly 80,000 acres, 34% contained

A brush fire on Friday closed I-17 in both directions near Sunset Point. That freeway has since reopened in both directions.

RELATED: I-17 open in both directions Phoenix to Flagstaff after brush fire forces closures