State Route 77 closed near Globe due to overturned tanker carrying propane

GLOBE, Ariz. — An Arizona roadway is expected to be closed for more than a day as crews work to clear a crash involving a hazmat cleanup.
State Route 77 is closed in both directions south of Globe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The scene of the crash is located near milepost 154 close to Dripping Springs Road, between Globe and Winkelman, according to officials.
The road closure is the result of an overturned tanker truck carrying propane, officials said.
Hazmat crews with the department of public safety are working to empty the propane from the tanker so that it can be safely removed from the roadway. This is expected to take an estimated 32 hours.
Officials are advising motorists to expect delays and seek an alternative route while traveling in the area.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.