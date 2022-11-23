State Route 77 closed near Globe due to overturned tanker carrying propane

A tanker carrying propane has overturned near Globe, closing State Route 77 in the area

GLOBE, Ariz. — An Arizona roadway is expected to be closed for more than a day as crews work to clear a crash involving a hazmat cleanup.

State Route 77 is closed in both directions south of Globe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The scene of the crash is located near milepost 154 close to Dripping Springs Road, between Globe and Winkelman, according to officials.

The road closure is the result of an overturned tanker truck carrying propane, officials said.

Hazmat crews with the department of public safety are working to empty the propane from the tanker so that it can be safely removed from the roadway. This is expected to take an estimated 32 hours.

Officials are advising motorists to expect delays and seek an alternative route while traveling in the area.

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous