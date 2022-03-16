A wild Salt River stallion got stuck in a cattle guard. Within minutes, the community came to his rescue.

The wild Salt River stallion stuck in a cattle guard was freed and veterinarians are working to stitch up injuries.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities rescued a wild Salt River stallion stuck in a cattle guard near a public access road to the Pebble Beach recreational site, according to the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

The stallion, Neiman, got his legs stuck in the cattle guard and veterinarians were on site within 10 minutes to help sedate and free him, according to a Facebook post from the group.

To help free the horse, the fire department was called to the scene to cut the cattle guard, the post said. Neiman suffered serious injuries but showed no signs of damage to his bones.

As the incident unfolded Wednesday, the group shared additional updates on its Facebook page.

Neiman is out of the cattleguard! He was so stuck that the cattleguard had to be completely cut. He has some serious... Posted by Salt River Wild Horse Management Group on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation also installed a fire structure in front of the cattle guard at Phon D to help deter the horses from it. The management group is looking to do the same for other cattle guards in the area.

To the visiting public at Pebble Beach recreation site: Neiman, a precious Salt River wild stallion is stuck in the... Posted by Salt River Wild Horse Management Group on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

